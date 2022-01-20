Anushka Sharma Gives Sneak-peek Of Her Thursday Workout Session, Shares 'sweaty Selfie'

Actor Anushka Sharma is known for being an avid social media user as she often shares glimpses into her professional as well as personal life via her posts. From pictures with her daughter, Vamika, to heartfelt posts for her husband cricketer Virat Kohli, the actor has accumulated over 56 million followers on her Instagram handle. Recently, the PK actor shared a glimpse by sharing a her post-workout selfie.

Anushka Sharma shares 'sweaty selfie'

Taking to her Instagram on January 20, the 33-year-old actor shared a glimpse into her workout as she shared a selfie post exercising. In the picture, she can be seen wearing brown tie-dye sportswear. She also shared the sticker 'Sweaty Selfie' with her post. Take a look at the picture here.

More on Anushka Sharma

On the work front, the actor is all set to play the role of Jhulan Goswami who was the former Indian captain of the Women's cricket team in the upcoming biopic titled Chakda Xpress. She announced the film by sharing a small teaser where she sported the blue jersey on the cricket field. Talking about the film, she wrote in the caption,

''It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.''

She continued, ''We should all salute Jhulan and her team-mates for revolutionizing women’s cricket in India. It is their hard work, their passion and their undefeated mission to bring attention to women’s cricket that has turned things around for generations to come''.

Anushka Sharma concluded, ''As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit.''

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma