Anushka Sharma Hails India Women Team's Fighting Spirit Despite Elimination From World Cup

Anuska Sharma's passion for sports is undeniable, especially when it comes to cricket, which she loves with all her heart. She takes no time in praising and cheer for players on the field. Ever since CWC 2022 started earlier this month on March 4, Anushka has been seen extremely excited and cheerful on multiple occasions praising the girls for their commendable performance.

Anushka posts a heartfelt message for the Indian Women's Cricket team

Anushka Sharma posted a heartfelt message on India's exit from Women's World Cup 2022. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “The result did not go our way and was heartbreaking but what an exciting, enthralling match you fought right till the end girls! You’ll always have our never-ending support and belief #CWC22.”

Earlier this month, 'Sultan' actor was seen lauding an outstanding performance by the women in blue on securing their first win at the tournament CWC22. She posted an Instagram story with clapping hand emojis and wrote, “What a flawless performance by our women in blue on securing their first win at the tournament #CWC22”. The actress also expressed her best wishes for the team's upcoming contest. "Wishing you luck in your next battle!!" she added.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022

The Women’s World Cup 2022 began on March 4 and the Indian women's cricket team has made the country proud with their performance. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Indian Women's Cricket team as no ball on the penultimate ball of the match against the South Africa Women's team turned the game on its head as instead of being a wicket, it was no ball and a free hit on the next ball. With this loss in their seventh and last league stage match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 campaign, the women in blue were eliminated as they ended up on six points, one below West Indies and their dreams of reaching the third straight semi-final in the last three ICC World events. was over at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Anushka Sharma set to return to big screen with ‘Chakda Xpress’

Anushka Sharma is set to return to the big screen in the coming days. The actress has announced her return to the big screen with 'Chakda Xpress', in which she will play cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Surprisingly, both Anushka Sharma and Taapsee Pannu are poised to star in films about two legendary cricketers. In the upcoming film Chakda 'Xpress, Anushka Sharma will play former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. The actress has been revealing peeks of her preparation for the part regularly. Anushka's first film in four years is 'Chakda Xpress'. After starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Zero', the actress took a hiatus from acting.