Anushka Sharma has always been a supporter of the Indian Cricket Team. While the actor is the biggest cheerleader of her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, she never fails to send her best to the Indian women's cricket team. As the Indian team is currently playing its first match of the tournament, Anushka Sharma sent her best wishes.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma, who is currently gearing up for the shoot of her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, shared a picture of the women's cricket team. In the caption, the actor sent her best wishes as the team is playing its first match of the tournament against Pakistan. She wrote, "Give it up for the WOMEN IN BLUE!" "The entire nation is with you. Wishing you the best for a great World Cup!" the actor added.

More about Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma is currently prepping for the shoot of her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The actor will portray fast bowler Jhulan Goswami in her upcoming biopic. The film is being helmed by Prosit Roy and will reportedly release on Netflix.

Sharing the first glimpse of the movie, Anushka Sharma expressed how she is excited to tell the story of the legendary cricketer. She also mentioned the film is a special one "because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice." "This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket," she added about the movie. In the end Anushka mentioned why Jhulan Goswami's story should be told to everyone. She wrote, "Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit."

Taapsee Pannu also sent her best wishes to the women's cricket team for their match against Pakistan. A day ago, the actor shared a photo of the team and wrote, "Women In Blue take on Pakistan tomorrow in their first match of World Cup 2022!" "Are you ready to cheer them to victory?" she further based her fans. Taapsee is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu. The film is the biopic of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj.

Image: Instagram/@indiancricketteam/PTI