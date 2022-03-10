Anushka Sharma Hails Jhulan Goswami For Equaling Record For Most Wickets In World Cups

Thursday came with a moment of pride for India as Women's cricket teams' veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami equalled former Australia's Lyn Fullston's tally of 39 scalps to become the joint-highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup. For those unaware, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is currently prepping to feature in a sports biographical film based on Goswami's life. As soon as the record was levelled, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star quickly took to social media to laud the Indian cricketer.

Anushka Sharma lauds Jhulan Goswami

Anushka Sharma who soon be seen essaying the role of Jhulan Goswami took to Instagram stories to congratulate the fast bowler for creating history. She wrote, "Congratulations Jhulan Goswami on becoming the joint-highest wicket-taker in ICC Women's World Cup history". Take a look at it below:

It was at the beginning of the year when Anushka Sharma teased fans with a small promo of her forthcoming film. While making the announcement, Sharma also penned a lengthy note expressing that the sports biographical movie is very close to her heart. While doing so, the actor added how Chakda Xpress will be an eye-opener about the world of women's cricket. In addition to this, she also praised former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami for her contribution to the Indian women's cricket squad.

She had written, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

Anushka had further added, "From support systems, to facilities, to having a stable income from playing the game, to even having a future in cricket – very little propelled women of India to take up cricket as a profession. Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she stayed motivated to make her country proud."

Image: Instagram/@jhulangoswami/@anushkasharma