Anushka Sharma Has A Priceless Reaction To Being Called Mrs Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli arived together at a recent event in Mumbai. As Anushka posed on the red carpet, those gathered addressed her as 'Mrs. Kohli'. The Qala actress had an endearing reaction to being addressed with her better-half's name.

Anushka Sharma reacts to being called 'Mrs. Kohli'

At the event, Anushka Sharma wore an asymmetrical all-black gown with a high slit and a train. The actress accessorised her look with a statement serpentine necklace. Her hair was styled in a slick bun. She kept the makeup minimal and let her look stand out. As Anushka walked on the carpet, chants of 'Mrs. Kohli' erupted.

Anushka had an endearing reaction to this. She asked those gathered to calm down and not scream. In the video, she said, "Relax, why are you all shouting? Wait, (my ears), I have not recovered from the shouting from yesterday." The video then cut to Anushka posing in her look as she smiles at the fans ahead. She seemed genuinely amused by the sudden reaction her fans greeted her with.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Sports Awards

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were at the Indian Sports Honours event in JW Marriot as well. The pair walked in hand-in-hand and posed for the shutterbugs. Anushka wore a purple gown with a slight slit. Virat chose black suit. Anushka also posted a series of pictures from both her outings on her Instagram handle.

Anushka Sharma's upcoming film

Anushka will be seen in Chakda 'Xpress, a biopic on the life and times of Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami. She wrapped up filming last year in December. She was last seen in a cameo role in Qala.

