Anushka Sharma Has Been Very Active Throughout This Week And Here's Proof

Amid the recent coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has been quarantining along with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. She has been quite active on her social media and sharing updates about what she has been up to during the lockdown. Here is everything that Anushka Sharma had been doing this week, from her adorable Mother's Day posts to getting excited about the release of her production, Paatal Lok.

Anushka Sharma’s weekly roundup

Anushka Sharma kickstarted the week with a heartwarming post dedicated to Mother’s Day. She shared a picture with her mother where the mother-daughter duo is seen sharing a lovable hug with the caption, “Love you maa”. Anushka Sharma also shared an endearing picture of her mother and mother-in-law dancing with each other wishing them on a special day.

On Tuesday, Anushka Sharma showcased her respect and gratitude towards nurses as the world celebrated International Nurses Day. She took to her social media to share a wall-painting of a nurse where the nurse is seen with boxing gloves along with angelic wings behind. She even thanked the healthcare workers for their “service to humanity”.

Further, in the week, Anushka Sharma openly called out to the people who were making the coronavirus lockdown into a rat race. She also expressed how it is fine if people are spending this period doing nothing. She also added that this lockdown is “not a productivity contest” and the most important thing is to “stay sane”.

With the coronavirus lockdown, many actors have been expressing how they miss daily activities including being on set and working. Anushka Sharma also shared a throwback post from two years ago where she was gearing up to watch the live match of her husband, Virat Kohli. She further wrote, “When going to work and watching live matches was no big deal”.

Later this week, Anushka Sharma was also in a celebratory mood as her production venture, Paatal Lok started streaming. The show is available on Amazon Prime Video and the actor shared a post to showcase her excitement while beginning to watch it. She also urged her fans to tune in right away.

