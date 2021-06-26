Anushka Sharma Has Message For Sonam Kapoor After 1st 'post Baby' Haircut & Virat Loves It

The journey of motherhood involves numerous challenges and this could sometimes go on for months after delivery. Anushka Sharma recently shared that she was experiencing post-delivery hair fall, but that did not stop her from experimenting with a new look. The actor had Sonam K Ahuja to thank for being her saviour as the new mom got a new haircut.

Anushka Sharma gets new look, courtesy Sonam Kapoor

Anushka looked stylish as she dropped selfies from her car to share her new look with fans. The Band Baaja Baraat star wrote that 'post baby hair fall' made one appreciate a good haircut even more. She expressed her gratitude to a well-known hairstylist in London for the haircut and called him 'FAB' while also thanking Sonam for connecting them.

Sonam also gave her thumbs up the look and termed it as ‘amazing.' Among the others to react to the post was Anushka’s husband, Virat Kohli, who responded with heart emojis.

Anushka is currently in the United Kingdom, accompanying Virat as he lead India in the World Test Championship Final. India were involved in a six-day rain-curtailed encounter against New Zealand in Southampton, that they ended up on the losing side.

Meanwhile, Sonam has a residence in London, along with her husband Anand Ahuja. The actor has been in London for close to a year now amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anushka and Sonam had worked in the 2018 movie Sanju. Though they did not have any scenes together, they had bonded on the sets and dropped a selfie.

Anushka welcomed on January 11 her first child with Virat, whom she married in 2017. The star couple has named their daughter Vamika.

