Anushka Sharma Has One-emoji Response To Husband Virat's T20 Captaincy Move

Indians have been used to seeing Virat Kohli as the cricket team captain of all three formats of the game for over four years. The scenario is set to change soon as the popular cricketer announced his decision to step down as the T20 captain after the 2021 T20 World Cup. The 32-year-old's wife, actor-producer Anushka Sharma, gave a thumbs up to the decision.

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star, who Virat terms as a big support system in his personal and professional life, showered love on her husband's statement with a heart emoji.

Anushka Sharma gives shoutout to Virat Kohli 's decision to quit T20 captaincy

Among the other celebrities of the film industry to support Virat Kohli's decision was Tanuj Virwani, who is known for his portrayal as Vayu in the web series Inside Edge, seemingly modeled on Virat, right from his look to many other characteristics.

He called it a 'good decision' and added that he wished to see 'Kohli the batsman' flourish more.

Virat on Thursday evening announced on social media that he would be stepping down from the T20 captaincy after the T20 World Cup. The news did not come as a surprise amid media reports creating buzz for the past few days.

He shared that the decision was prompted by him understanding the 'immense workload' as he played all the three formats and 'captaining regularly for last five to six years'. He added that he felt the need to give himself the space to be 'fully ready' to lead India in Test and ODI formats.

Virat wrote that he had given his 'everything to the team' during his stint as a T20 captain, and how would seek to do that for the team purely as a batsman from now on.

The Delhi-born cricketer is currently in the UAE to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second leg of the Indian Premier League, which had been deferred in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He will then lead India in the T20 tournament scheduled from October 17 to November 14. Virat, who is a successful Test captain for India, recently led India to a 2-1 win lead against England in England, with the last Test called off due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp.