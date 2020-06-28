Anushka Sharma is one of the talented actors in Bollywood who has gained fame in a short span of time. Anushka Sharma's movies include PK, Sultan, Badmaash Company, Patiala House, and many more. Anushka Sharma has worked with many actors on a repetitive basis but there are also stars with whom she has worked just once. Here are the actors with whom Anushka Sharma has only worked once.

Anushka Sharma has only worked once with these prominent actors

Aamir Khan - PK

Anushka Sharma has worked with the renowned actor Aamir Khan only once in the film PK. the film follows the life of an alien who lands on Earth but loses his communication device. He gets named PK by people and meets Jaggu, a heartbroken reporter. Together they try to find his device and also discover answers to many thought-provoking questions. The 2014 film directed by Rajkumar Hirani has an IMDb rating of 8.1.

Salman Khan - Sultan

Sharma has worked with Salman Khan only once in Sultan. The film takes one on the journey of Sultan Ali Khan, a middle-aged wrestler, who after the death of his son gives up wrestling. Years later, he sets out to revive his career as he needs the prize money and wants to regain his lost respect. The film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar has an IMDb rating of 7. The film stars Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, Farrukh Jaffar, and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

Shahid Kapoor - Badmaash Company

Anushka Sharma has also worked with Shahid Kapoor on the film Badmaash Company. The film follows the life of Karan, a man who gets devastated when his mother sells her jewellery to fund his father's hospitalisation. Wanting to improve the situation, he devises a plan to earn money quickly. The 2010 film directed by Parmeet Sethi has an IMDb rating of 6. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vir Das and Meiyang Chang in lead roles.

Akshay Kumar - Patiala House

Anushka Sharma has also worked with Akshay Kumar only once on their film Patiala House. The film follows the life of Gattu who lives in London and loves to play cricket, even though his father hates the sport and the country. When he gets selected to play for an English team, he must choose between his dreams and his father's wishes. The film stars Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

