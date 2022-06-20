Anushka Sharma Has 'perfect First Day' On Sets Of 'Chakda Xpress', Shares Glimpse

After prepping for months and a family vacation in the Maldives, Anushka Sharma has kickstarted shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, which will follow the life of former Indian Women's Cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami. The movie will mark the actor's comeback to the big screens after her 2018 film Zero. As June 19 marked Anushka's first day on the film's sets, she shared a glimpse of the "perfect" first day.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma shared a glimpse of how her first day of shooting the upcoming biopic Chakda Xpress came to an end. The actor shared a selfie in which she could be seen wearing a pink sweatshirt while spending some time on a beach. Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote, "Perfect end to a perfect first day on set," and added a yellow heart.

Anushka Sharma's first day on the sets of Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma went under rigorous training to step into the shoes of Jhulan Goswami. The actor was prepping for months and also took cricket lessons from her husband and former skipper Virat Kohli. As she kickstarted her shoot for the film, the actor received a gift hamper with a heartfelt note from her producer brother Karnesh. The chamber had several goodies, including a body massager, while the note read, "Dear Anushka, We wish you nothing but the best for your shoot after your break. Be the amazing person and actor that you are. Kill it! Lots of love, Karnesh Ssharma." Anushka Sharma thanked the film's team and also called them the "most thoughtful crew."

Anushka Sharma also shared a clip on Instagram to give her fans a glimpse into the sets of her upcoming sports drama. In the video, the actor shows fans the journey from the entrance to her vanity van with "Jhulan" written on its nameplate. She also shared a picture of a clapperboard, which revealed the makers were shooting the scene number 122. She also added a glimpse of season balls to the post. In the caption, Anushka wrote, "Back to where I belong" and included various hashtags such as "Chakda Xpress day 1," "Shoot begins" and more. Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh, Jhulan Goswami and more sent love to the actor.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma