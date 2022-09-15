Anushka Sharma Heartbroken As Roger Federer Announces Retirement; Kareena Lauds Legacy

Tennis icon and 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer recently left his fans shocked as he announced his retirement from the sport. The sportsman took to his social media handles to make the announcement and called his decision of retiring from tennis "bittersweet." While Federer's fans across the world are emotional and paying him their heartfelt tributes, Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor also reacted to the same.

Like his other fans, Anushka Sharma was also seemingly heartbroken after Federer announced his retirement. The actor shared Federer's audio announcement on her Instagram stories and called him a "Genius." She also added a broken heart emoji to express her emotions.

Kareena Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories and reshared Federer's statement. Sharing the statement, the actor hailed Federer and called him a "Legend." On the other hand, Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde wrote, "Cannot (crying emojis) But What a Legacy (red heart emojis)."

Roger Federer announces his retirement

In his statement, the Swiss tennis player mentioned how the people he met over the years are the best gifts tennis has given him. Federer penned, "To my tennis family and beyond, of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I have met along the way; my friends, my competitors and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you."

He further looked back at his 24-year career and mentioned he has played 1,500 matches. He wrote, "Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career."

Federer announced the Laver Cup will be his final ATP event and mentioned that he will not play in grand slams or on the tour anymore. He added, "This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible."

Image: PTI/AP