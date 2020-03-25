Anushka Sharma Inspired Casual Looks For College-goers; See Pics

Anushka Sharma is one of the most recognisable faces in Bollywood. She made a dream debut with YRF's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and post that, there has been no looking back for her. Some of her best works include Dil Dhadakne Do, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, PK, and Sultan amongst several others. With 2019 being a quiet year for her at the box-office, Anushka has some interesting releases in 2020 like Kaneda, Priceless and Paani to look forward to.

Apart from her work, Anushka Sharma has always managed to make headlines with her style quotient. Anushka Sharma's taste in fashion is impeccable. From her alluring red-carpet looks to stunning vacation pictures, Anushka Sharma sure has an enviable sense of style. Talking about Anushka Sharma's Instagram, we can't fail to notice her love for casual looks.

Casual denim and top looks by Anushka Sharma which are ideal for college-goers

Anushka Sharma's Instagram is filled with her pictures donning stylish denim and tops, which can totally work as additions to your college wardrobe. You can definitely try to recreate these Anushka Sharma inspired casual denim and top looks for your college. Let's take a look.

Highly distressed denim with a loose T-shirt

Distressed denim is the favourite style of denim amid the majority of college students. In this Anushka Sharma's Instagram photo, the Pari actor looks in a goofy mood. Her highly distressed pair of blue denim and a printed round beige t-shirt is making her overall look quite stylish. One can definitely try this look for college.

The denim jacket look

Pairing a black crop top and white denim with a long denim jacket is an uber-chic look. A very easy to recreate look inspired by this Anushka Sharma's Instagram picture. The PK actor looks really voguish in this all-denim ensemble.

Black and white never goes wrong

The black and white is one such colour combination which hardly goes wrong. In this Anushka Sharma's Instagram photo, she looks radiant in this simple yet stylish basic white t-shirt and black denim. So if you are in a hurry to reach college, then this can be your go-to college look without a doubt.

Ankle-high denim with a voluminous sleeves top

When Anushka shared this picture with her Zero movie co-star Katrina Kaif on her social media it went viral in no time. In this Anushka Sharma's Instagram photo, the two A-list actors look really beautiful. Katrina Kaif opted for a cute floral dress, whereas Anushka chose to wear ankle-length denim with a boxy top. This chic look by Anushka can work for your special days in college like that of attending a fest or in-house event.

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

