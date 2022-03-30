Anushka Sharma Is Expression Queen, Exudes Fun Vibes In Latest BTS Video From Shoot; Watch

Anushka Sharma can be seen exuding joyful emotions from her shoot in a recent Instagram post that she posted on her official account. With a quirky reel video, Anushka Sharma brightened up the mood of her fans on social media. Anushka Sharma's latest reel has it all, from making humorous expressions to striking vibrant stances. While sharing the quirky video, the actor said, “शूटिंग पे.” Watch the video.

Anushka Sharma can be seen sporting a beige crop top with the same-coloured leggings. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor appears set to go with her short hair open and minimum makeup. Her smile is contagious, and she appears to be having a great time while filming this BTS video. She does everything from dancing to posing for photos to making goofy faces.

Anushka is set to make come back with Chakda ‘Xpress

Ever since Anushka Sharma announced her comeback film Chakda 'Xpress, all eyes have been on her. The actress will portray Indian female cricketer Jhulan Goswami, a part for which she has been preparing for a long time. The film's teaser has piqued the interest of all fans, and many are finding it impossible to wait to see their favourite celebrity return to the big screen. Anushka Sharma ensures that her fans are delighted by sharing photos and videos from her filming locations. The PK actress also posted a behind-the-scenes video from one of her shootings today, in which she can be seen having a good time in front of the camera.

Virat Kohli shares an adorable picture

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli uploaded a selfie of himself and his lovely wife Anushka Sharma on Monday. They can both be seen posing in front of Vamika's play area, which appeared from the post.

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma hasn't appeared on the big screen in a few years. Anushka Sharma will be making a comeback to the acting world after an almost three-year break. She most recently starred alongside Katrina Kaif in the romantic comedy Zero, which was released in 2018.

Recently the actor also posted a heartfelt message for the Indian Women's Cricket team. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “The result did not go our way and was heartbreaking but what an exciting, enthralling match you fought right till the end girls! You’ll always have our never-ending support and belief #CWC22.”