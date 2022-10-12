Anushka Sharma Is In Awe Of Karisma Kapoor's New Pic; Calls Latter A 'stunner'

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor has been entertaining her fans with her acting for the past three decades. The actor made her acting debut at the age of 16 with the 1991 romantic drama Prem Qaidi. She later established herself as a successful actor in several films such as Judwaa, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Raja, Haseena Maan Jaayegi and more. The actor has maintained her charm over the years, even during the years she was on a sabbatical from Bollywood. Recently, Karisma Kapoor blew away her fans' minds with a series of pictures that also caught the attention of Anushka Sharma.

Karisma Kapoor is an avid Instagram user and enjoys a massive following of over 7.4 million. The actor keeps her fans updated about her daily life and shares several glimpses of it. Taking to her handle, Karisma Kapoor recently shared a series of pictures of her sporting a white crop top and a pair of blue jeans. Kapoor left her locks open and wore very little makeup for the photos. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Feelin’ like a snac (snack)" and added ice cream, pizza, fries and more emojis.

While she received a lot of compliments for her look, Kapoor's post also caught the attention of Anushka Sharma. The Chakda Xpress actor called Kapoor a stunner and wrote, "Always a stunner." Amrita Arora also sent love to the actor and wrote, "Looking like one (fire emoji)." The 48-year-old actor's cousin Zahan Kapoor was seemingly stunned to see her pictures as he commented, "Stop it! For a second I legit thought this was an archive shot. Looking 25!"

Karisma Kapoor enjoys Mumbai rains

Karisma Kapoor recently channelled her inner Nisha from her 1997 musical romance Dil Toh Pagal Hai as she enjoyed and danced in the rain. The actor was seen on the streets of the city in a printed top and grey bottoms. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Oh saawan raja,kaha se aaye tum?," while Koi Ladki Hai played in the background.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma/@therealkarismakapoor