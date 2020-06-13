Anushka Sharma Lands Up In 'Swarg Lok' As She Tries New Instagram Filter; See Pic

Anushka Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle to share her picture with a new Instagram filter. Anushka Sharma took the ‘Which Lok You will land up in’ challenge and was seemingly surprised when she landed on the Swarg Lok. Take a look at the picture:

As seen in the picture shared, Anushka Sharma can be seen flashing a big smile at the camera, as the doors of Swarg Lok open for her in the new Instagram filter. Keeping it casual, Anushka Sharma donned a simple white tee and left her tresses open. This comes after Anushka Sharma gave a shout-out to Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming Netflix release, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Anushka took to her Instagram handle to share a video, which narrates the life story of Gunjan Saxena and also shows some unseen glimpses of the war veteran. With the video shared, Anushka Sharma mentioned that she was looking forward to watching the movie.

Anushka's Paatal Lok

Amazon Prime Video recently dropped the Anushka-bankrolled series, Paatal Lok, which stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Neeraj Kabi and Gul Panag in the leading roles. Paatal Lok is inspired by the ancient realm of Paatal Lok, Dharti and Swarg. The show is based on a crime thriller book written by Sudip Sharma, who previously worked on Udta Punjab and Anushka Sharma's first production NH10.

Just like Amazon Prime Video's last venture Mirzapur, Paatal Lok explores the dark bylanes of immorality. Recently, in an online interview, Jaideep Ahlawat spoke about Anushka Sharma’s contribution to the series and mentioned that the actor has always been a great moral support to the team of Paatal Lok. Adding to the same, Jaideep Ahlawat revealed that every arrangement was made by Anushka and the actors present on the sets never fell short of anything. The actor's next venture, Bulbbul will hit Netflix on June 24, 2020.

