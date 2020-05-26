Anushka Sharma Is Tiny Bundle Of Cuteness In This Throwback Childhood Picture

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has been in quarantine along with her husband and Indian team skipper Virat Kohli. However, the actor has been quite active on her social media and keeps sharing updates about what she is up to during the lockdown.

Much to the happiness of her die-hard fans, Anushka Sharma often shares some of her childhood pictures on her social media which are too adorable to overlook. The actor recently took to her social media to share a childhood picture of herself where she is exuding oodles of cuteness.

Anushka Sharma shared an adorable childhood picture

The picture has baby Anushka Sharma nestled in the lap of presumably her brother, Karnesh Sharma. It is Anushka Sharma's infectious toddler smile which is stealing the show in the picture. One can see Anushka Sharma's brother holding her tightly on his lap which also speaks loud and clear about their bond. Take a look at this endearing childhood picture of Anushka Sharma.

Anushka Sharma opens up on Paatal Lok

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma has been basking in her success as a producer with her latest Amazon Prime web series Paatal Lok. The actor, in a recent interview with a publication, discussed the project and mentioned what attracted her to it.

Anushka Sharma opened up about Paatal Lok and said that the concept of humans failing humanity at large for their own personal gains and power attracted her towards the gritty web series.

Anushka Sharma also talked about how Paatal Lok delves into the aspect of people oppressing one another and how shockingly okay and acceptable it is in the society. The actor was also all praise for Paatal Lok writer Sudip Sharma's work wherein she also called him one of the best writers in the industry. Anushka Sharma further said how Sudip has the ability to say something immensely complex in an economical as well as simple manner.

Apart from the writer, the actor was also all praise for the performances in Paatal Lok which boasts of some talented star cast. Anushka Sharma called Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays the lead role of Hathiram Chaudhury in Paatal Lok, to be an 'institution' in himself. The Amazon Prime show started streaming on May 15, 2020.

