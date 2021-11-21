Anushka Sharma Is Virat Kohli's 'rock'; Latest Goofy Pic Gets Fans' Attention, See Here

After a busy schedule that featured the England series, Indian Premier League and the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli finally got a break. The skipper has been rested for the ongoing New Zealand series at home, and he seems to be utilising the time well. A glimpse of this was the cricketer spending some quality time with his family, dropping a selfie with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma on Sunday.

Virat called Anushka his 'rock' in his latest post. The duo making goofy expressions won the hearts of the fans. The post came days after he was bowled over by her picture from the swimming pool.

Virat Kohli drops selfie with his 'rock' Anushka Sharma, wins hearts from fans

Virat and Anushka twinned in white in the picture he posted on social media. While the former raised his eyebrows, the latter moved her lips around while clicking the selfie for a goofy moment. He added a heart emoji with the words 'my rock.''

The post won praises from the celebrity couple's fans. They showered love-struck and heart emojis, and used words like 'wow', 'beautiful'.

It is not the first time that any picture involving 'Virushka' has become a talking point among netizens. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star's message for Indian skipper on his birthday on November 5 was one glimpse of the strong bond between the couple. Anushka called Virat 'cuteness' and praised his honesty, guts of steel, courage, the ability to bounce back and constantly evolve. She thanked him for 'making everything brighter and beautiful.'

Anushka dropping a snap in a swimsuit too had won a love-struck response from her hubby. Moments with their daughter Vamika, whom they have decided against revealing on social media, too had gone viral.

Virat Kohli to be back in Indian team

Meanwhile, Virat will now straight return to the Indian team for the second Test against New Zealand on December 3. The Kiwis are scheduled to play two Tests after the ongoing T20 series, which will conclude with the third match on Sunday. After Rohit Sharma, who is in charge of the T20 side, Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the team for the first Test, and Virat will then take over.