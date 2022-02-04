Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor & Others Laud Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Trailer

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will release on February 25, 2022. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s. Its plot revolves around a young woman, Gangubai, who ran the brothels in Mumbai's Kamathipura in the 60s. It is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book called Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

As the release date of the film is inching closer, makers are leaving no stones unturned to create a massive buzz around the film. After piquing fans' curiosity for a long time, the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi have finally dropped the film's trailer and it is receiving a good response from the audiences. Not just the movie buffs but celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, and many others have showered praises on the trailer.

Anushka Sharma lauds Alia Bhatt starer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi's trailer

Actress Anushka Sharma on Friday took to her Instagram stories, and shared the trailer of the film she wrote, "What a FIRECRACKER of a trailer and actor @aliaabhatt (pink heart emoji) !!"

Here take a look at Anushka Sharma's story-

Janhvi Kapoor praises 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer

Actor Janhvi Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories and showered praises on Gangubai Kathiawadi's trailer. Jahnvi wrote-"Please (crying emoji) I can't keep calm this is beyond insane!!! I can't wait!! @aliaabhatt you are a force of nature"

Here take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's story-

Mouni Roy also reacts to trailer

Newly married actress, Mouni Roy also joined the bandwagon and reacted to the trailer. The Naagin actress wrote, "My bestest wishes A, you are a gift, can't wait to watch this gem @aliaabhatt".

Here take a look at Mouni's story-

Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to trailer of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

The Gehraiyaan actor, Siddhant Chaturvedi joined the list and admired Alia Bhatt's performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Siddhant wrote- @aliaabhatt Tagdaa Powerful! You! (fire emoji) Can't wait!"

Here take a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram story-

For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Its cast includes Ajay Devgn as Karim Lala, along with Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari, and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles. Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi have also appeared in extended cameos.

(Image:Instagram/@anushkasharma, aliaabhatt, janhvikapoor)