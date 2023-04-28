Anushka Sharma Joins Virat Kohli For RCB Team Dinner, Couple Poses Together

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently snapped at Royal Challengers Bangalore team dinner. Virat and company dined at the RCB Bar & Cafe and also posed for pictures. The dinner was hosted prior to their departure to Lucknow, where RCB will face Gujarat Titans on May 1 in their next match.

The Instagram handle of Royal Challengers Bangalore shared the photos in which Anushka and Virat could be seen posing with cricketer Mohammed Siraj. While the Pari star donned a mustard top with jeans, Virat wore a white shirt and blue denim. Siraj, on the other hand, opted for a printed shirt and white pants. Swipe to see more images.

Earlier, Anushka Sharma was also seen cheering for her husband Virat Kohli from the stands as RCB played against rivals Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday (April 27).