Last Updated:

Anushka Sharma Joins Virat Kohli For RCB Team Dinner, Couple Poses Together

Anushka Sharma has been by Virat Kohli's side, cheering for him through the IPL's 2023 edition. The couple was seen posing for photographs at a formal dinner.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Anjali Negi
anushka sharma

Image: Royal Challengers Bangalore/Instagram


Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently snapped at Royal Challengers Bangalore team dinner. Virat and company dined at the RCB Bar & Cafe and also posed for pictures. The dinner was hosted prior to their departure to Lucknow, where RCB will face Gujarat Titans on May 1 in their next match. 

The Instagram handle of Royal Challengers Bangalore shared the photos in which Anushka and Virat could be seen posing with cricketer Mohammed Siraj. While the Pari star donned a mustard top with jeans, Virat wore a white shirt and blue denim. Siraj, on the other hand, opted for a printed shirt and white pants. Swipe to see more images. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore (@royalchallengersbangalore)

Earlier, Anushka Sharma was also seen cheering for her husband Virat Kohli from the stands as RCB played against rivals Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday (April 27).

READ | IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma breaks into Bollywood step as Kohli celebrates RCB's win over RR
READ | Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli mobbed by fans in Bengaluru; netizens react
READ | Anushka Sharma breaks into laughter after Virat Kohli cramps his leg while dancing | WATCH
READ | Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli team up for a game of badminton in Bengaluru | Watch
READ | Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli hangout with RCB skipper Faf du Plesis, reveal their band name
First Published:
COMMENT