Anushka Sharma Lauds Virat As He Jokes About Bad Form; 'If You Can’t Laugh At Yourself...'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved celebrity couples. They have always managed to give some major couple goals for their fans and proved to be each other's biggest cheerleaders.

From cheering Virat during his matches to extending support to him when he stepped down from his captaincy, Anushka always stood by her beloved husband during his thick and thin. Recently, Anushka took to her social media space and showered love on her husband for one of his qualities wherein, he gracefully handles a situation.

Anushka Sharma praises Virat for his ability to laugh at himself

On Wednesday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and shared an interview video applauding Virat Kohli. The video was shared by Virat’s IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore on their social media on Wednesday morning and Anushka reshared it on her Instagram story. The clip showcased a fun and relaxed side of Kohli wherein he is seen laughing at his bad form during the match as the interviewer asked him about his ‘pet ducks’ when he got out at zero multiple times this IPL season.

Applauding Virat's this quality, Anushka penned a sweet note for her husband, she wrote "If you cannot laugh at yourself, you may be missing the colossal joke of the century.” along with a heart emoji.

Here take a look at the story-

Virat Kohli shares workout regime with his wife Anushka Sharma

Earlier a few days back, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle and shared a video featuring his wife Anushka Sharma. In the video, Virat is seen dressed in a black coloured t-shirt and black shorts as he is seen doing some heavy weight lifting exercises. Anushka on the other hand is seen working out with dumbbells. The actor sported a grey coloured top along with beige pants and tied her hair into a high pony. Sharing the video, Virat called Anushka his 'favourite' person. He wrote in the caption "Back to my favourite 🏋🏻‍♂️. With my favourite @anushkasharma ❤️"As soon as the post came online, netizens showered love on the post. Here take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma