Anushka Sharma Lauds Woman's One-hand Catch While Holding Baby, Says 'nothing We Can't Do'

Star Cricketer Virat Kohli's better-half and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is currently in the UK along with her husband and daughter Vamika for the world test championship. Ever since she became a mother in January, the actor has always shared posts of her motherhood life on Instagram. Recently, she shared an Insta story about another mother from California nailing a one-handed catch while holding her son with the other hand in a Major League Baseball (MLB) match, stating "Nothing we cannot do."

The video of the woman from the MLB match has been heavily circulated on the internet, with netizens lauding her catch.

Here's what the actor shared:

Meanwhile, both Anushka and Virat often referred to as 'Virushka' had written to the media asking them not to click their daughter, days after her birth on January 11. Recently, a pic of the baby in her mother’s arms as Team India traveled to England had gone viral, but even some paparazzi and media publications took the post down later on.

Virat Kohli and his Indian team are currently practicing ahead of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, beginning from June 18 onwards. Anushka had shared pictures from the ‘Quarantine at the Stadium’, quipping about how ‘don’t bring work home’ could not be an excuse for the star batsman anymore.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the movie Zero in the year 2018. Later she produced OTT projects like Paatal Lok and Bulbul. Anushka's next production is Qala, a Netflix original movie that will be Irrfan Khan's son Babil's first Bollywood movie.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.