Anushka Sharma Left Intrigued As Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai' Sends Her 'Paramparik Sabun'

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The movie is now less than a month away from its release and its makers are set to unveil its official trailer in a day. They also have already begun to promote it in seemingly the most creative way possible as Ranveer's Jayeshbhai recently sent a "Paaramparik Saabun" to Anushka Sharma ahead of the film's trailer.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma recently revealed that she received an odourless "Paaramparik Saabun" by Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor wore a black coloured crop top and matching pants and posed with the pink soap. Along with the picture, she also shared the note she received from Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In the note, Jayeshbhai Jordaar teased the orthodox elements of the place he lives in while gifting the soap to Anushka.

The letter read, "Aadarniya Anushka Ji, Ye bina khushbu ka saabun humaare Pravingadh ka aadhunik aavishkaar hai . Hamaari bahu-betiyon ko sirf isi se Nahaane ki permission hai. Aisa kyu hai? Yeh humaare mein nahin poochte. Main aapko yahaan zaroor bulaata lekin humaara toll-naaka cross karte hi aapko ghunghat prathaa ka paalan karna padhega. Phir kuch nahin dikhega. Behtar hoga ki maine aapko Pravingadh ke jeevan ki ek jhalak bheju jisse aap sehparivaar aapki marzi-anusaar anubhav kar sake." "Abhi ke liye yeh paaramparik saabun bhej rahaa hun. Aapka, Jayeshbhai Jordaar," it concluded as saying.

The unusual letter not only left fans but also Anushka Sharma wondering about the film's plot. Sharing the post, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Intrigued by the scentless soap and the special letter from Jayeshbhai." "Curious to know what will unfold tomorrow!", she added while tagging Ranveer Singh.

More about Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh is all set to portray the lead role in the upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The movie is scheduled to release on May 13, 2022, and also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Deeksha Joshi. While the film's plot is still under wraps, its makers announced its trailer will come out on April 19, 2022. The 83 star will be seen playing a middle-aged Gujarati man in the film. While Divyang Thakkar is helming the project, the banner of Yash Raj Films is bankrolling it.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma/@divyangt