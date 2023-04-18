Anushka Sharma Left Speechless After Virat Kohli's Dismissal At RCB Vs CSK IPL Match

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli got out during his match against Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League on April 17. The cricketer, who began his innings with a boundary, got out in a bizarre way. Anushka Sharma was stunned by his wicket and her reaction got captured on cameras.

Virat was dismissed when he got an inside edge, which hit his pads and touched down on the stumps while trying to hit a short delivery from pacer Akash Singh. As soon as the batsman got out, the camera captured Anushka's reaction. She seems stunned and paused for a bit. Take a look at the viral videos of her reaction.

Viral Kohli on his 'priceless' conversations with Anushka Sharma

In a recent interview with Jio Cinema, Virat Kohli called his conversations with his wife Anushka Sharma "priceless". He shared how there is no mollycoddling between them as Sharma keeps telling him the truth and expects the same from him. The cricketer further said they he would have been an egoistic maniac without Anushka.

Virat Kohli about Anushka's Importance in his career , comeback and being the person he is today ♥️



Massive Respect @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/iNfiEdJEWS — `` (@KohlifiedGal) April 17, 2023

"How Anushka spoke to me during that whole (bad form) phase was something that kept me in check. If I was left by myself to figure it out, I would have become an egoistic maniac. I would have become more snappier and even cranky, but for her to keep bringing me down to the base level to where two people should be in a relationship, to be absolutely normal and to grow together in life," he said.