Anushka Sharma Lends Saree To Faf Du Plessis’ Wife Imari; Latter Thanks 'Birthday Girl'

Actor Anushka Sharma celebrated her 34th birthday on Sunday, May 2. On the special occasion, Cricket powerhouse Faf du Plessis' wife Imari took to social media to extend a warm birthday wish for the Pari star. While doing so, she also revealed a humble gesture of the Bollywood actor that melted her heart. It so happened that, Anushka Sharam helped Imari to pick a stunning Chanderi saree for Glenn Maxwell and his wife Vini Raman's wedding reception.

Surprisingly, the sartorial pick came directly from Anushka's closet. Last week, Maxwell and Vini Raman hosted a wedding reception to celebrate their matrimonial union. The newlyweds opted to host the reception in Indian style to pay homage to Raman's Tamilian roots. Mostly, all the attendees of the event graced the occasion in stunning ethnic outfits, including Faf du Plessis' wife Imari.

She dazzled in an elegant green chanderi saree leaving her sleek hair open. Minimalistic makeup and accessories rounded off her entire look. For those unaware, Faf du Plessis is the current captain of the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) which was previously led by Anushka Sharma's husband Virat Kohli. It appears that not only the cricketers but also their families have developed a close bond with each other. Following the same, Sharma did not think twice before helping Imari to pick the apt ensemble for Maxwell and Vini Raman's wedding reception. On her 34th birthday, Imari who was moved by her humble gesture revealed the infamous story of their exchange and thanked the Bollywood star. Take a look at it here:

On the work front, it was at the beginning of the year when Anushka Sharma teased fans with a small promo of her forthcoming film. While making the announcement, Sharma also penned a lengthy note expressing that the sports biographical movie is very close to her heart. While doing so, the actor added how Chakda Xpress will be an eye-opener about the world of women's cricket. In addition to this, she also praised former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami for her contribution to the Indian women's cricket squad.

She wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

Image: Instagram/@imagesbyimari, @viratian.renu