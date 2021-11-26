Anushka Sharma Looks Radiant In Latest Sun-kissed Pics; Virat Kohli Drops Special Comment

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli do not leave any chance to give their fans some major couple goals. Whether it is supporting each other in their careers or dropping special comments on Instagram posts, the couple always finds a way to express their love publicly. The Bollywood diva recently dropped a sun-kissed picture, and Virat Kohli could not help but drool over her radiant look.

Taking to her Instagram, Anushka Sharma recently treated her fans with some sun-kissed pictures. The photos had Anushka smiling in the camera wearing a black coloured cotton top. She left her hair open and wore a pair of diamond earrings and a watch to accessorise her look. Sharing the photos, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor wrote, "Sun was shining, weather was sweet, made me wanna pose, to post some of these... Forgot the lyrics to this song." Her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, was seemingly drooling over her radiant look. The sports star dropped a series of red heart emojis in the caption as he expressed his love for her. Bollywood diva Dia Mirza also dropped some red hearts for the Anushka.

Anushka Sharma drops a goofy comment on Virat Kohli's photo

A few days ago, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with a cat which he found in between his practice. The brown and white coloured cat could be seen resting on Kohli's lap in the pictures. Sharing the snaps, the cricketer wrote, "A quick hello from a cool cat at practice." Anushka Sharma quickly reacted to the photo and said hello to the cat. Virat Kohli turned poetic and replied, "launda from dilli and mumbai ki billi." (Boy from Delhi and cat from Mumbai.)

Earlier this month, Anushka Sharma shared a poolside photo on Instagram which also caught her husband's attention. The actor donned a neon yellow monokini as she enjoyed on the poolside. She also showed off her engagement ring in one of the photos. Virat Kohli reacted to the photo with a few emojis, including a red heart.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December 2017 in an intimate affair. The two dated for a few years before exchanging the vows. The two are now parents to their daughter Vamika, who they welcomed in January 2021.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma/@virat.kohli