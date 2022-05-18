Anushka Sharma Loves Vamika's Attempt To Make Her Laugh, Calls It 'true Happiness'

In order to maintain the privacy of their daughter, power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli chose to not reveal the face of their little munchkin on camera. The duo always make efforts to keep Vamika away from the limelight including barring paps from clicking pictures of their daughter. Now, during her conversation with Harper's Bazaar India, Anushka Sharma candidly spoke about embracing motherhood, while doing so she also revealed what 'true happiness' means to her.

Anushka Sharma loves Vamika's attempt to make her laugh

The Pari star, who is making her comeback with Chakda Xpress, told the magazine that her daughter's attempt to make her laugh is her real definition of 'true happiness'. According to Sharma, her toddler tries hard to make her laugh and repeats the action over and over. This 'simple' act of the baby touches the actor's heart.

While defining her true happiness, Anushka said, "When my daughter tries to make me laugh. And when she sees that she has made me laugh, she repeats the action over and over, to make me laugh again. She's so young and tries so hard. And when I begin laughing, she enjoys it tremendously. This simple act really touches me".

Previously, it was cricket powerhouse Virat Kohli, who painted a happy family future with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika, during a chat with Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Mr Nags aka Danish Sait. The Indian batter was given a blank paper and a sketch pen to draw his idea of freedom. Using his imagination, Virat Kohli, ended up painting a beautiful house in the hills with its background accentuated by a perennial river. With blooming flowers covering the landscape, the cricketer drew himself, Anushka Sharma and little Vamika living a peaceful life amidst the scenic view. While explaining his expression of freedom, Virat Kohli said, “That’s us...three of us. That’s a house somewhere in the hills, a stream flowing, yeah.”

On the work front, it was at the beginning of the year when Anushka Sharma teased fans with a small promo of her forthcoming film, Chakda Xpress. While making the announcement, Sharma penned a lengthy note expressing that the sports biographical based on the life of Jhulan Goswami movie is 'very close to her heart'.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma