Anushka Sharma Makes Sweet Promise To Vamika During Her Maldives Vacation With Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kolhi are not only of the most beloved celebrity couples but also doting parents to their one-year-old daughter Vamika. The couple often takes their daughter on various vacations and despite their busy schedules, they make sure to spend most of their time with her. As they currently are on a family vacation, Anushka Sharma made a sweet promise to her beloved daughter.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma has been sharing glimpses of her family vacation with her millions of fans. From a healthy fruit bowl to a mesmerising sunset, Anushka is keeping her fans updated about her getaway. She also shared a picture of a baby basket added to a bicycle. As the baby basket had "VAMIKA" written on it, Anushka made a vow to her daughter. She promised her one-year-old to carry her through the world beyond her life. She wrote, "Will carry you through this world and the next and beyond my life." She also added a red heart and family emoji in the story.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017 in an intimate affair in Italy. The couple dated for several years ahead of surprising their fans by exchanging vows in a private ceremony. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021.

Anushka and Virat's cute picture from their vacation

A day ago, Anushka Sharma dropped an adorable picture with her husband Virat Kohli on her IG. In the photo, Anushka Sharma could be seen holding Virat Kohli close to her while they shared smiles. Virat Kohli looked uber-cool in a brown t-shirt, which he accessorised with a chain. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma looked stunning in a noodle-strap printed dress. She completely ditched makeup and wore multiple chains. The actor tied a part of her locks at the back to complete her trendy look.

As per Hindustan Times, Anushka Sharma wore a mini dress on her vacation. The dress was from the closet of Verb by Pallavi Singhee. While Anushka looked stunning, what caught everyone's attention was the price of her dress. As per the official website of the collection, Anushka Sharma's dress, which is called Lilly Mini Stippling Printed Dress, costs Rs 13,800.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma