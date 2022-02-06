Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 for three weeks. Many celebrities, as well as political figures, have been mourning the demise of the legendary playback singer. Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma shared a heartfelt note to pay tribute to the late singer.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle and dropped a monochrome throwback picture of Lata Mangeshkar. She also wrote a touching quote in her caption, which read, "God speaks through beautiful voices. Sad sad day for India as our nightingale leaves her mortal body." Anushka further added, "Lataji’s voice has immortalised her forever. She will live in our hearts through her music. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans. RIP Lataji 💔🙏".

Prem Chopra mourns Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Not only this, Veteran actor Prem Chopra on Sunday termed Lata's demise as the biggest loss to the country and called her 'the pride of India'. The actor's remark comes as the recipient of Bharat Ratna, Lata Mangeshkar, who is widely known as 'Lata Didi, passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 92.

Lata Mangeshkar's demise

After the late singer's health began to deteriorate on Saturday, she was placed on a ventilator and was being monitored constantly by the doctors at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The legendary singer’s mortal remains have been brought to her Mumbai home, from where they will be transported to Shivaji Park for the last rites. The iconic singer will be accorded state honour as per the protocol.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma.in