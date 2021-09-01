Anushka Sharma, Mrunal & Varun Urge People To Wear Masks Amid Rising COVID Cases In Mumbai

Despite the COVID-19 vaccination, the world is still struggling with the deadly Coronavirus. After a sudden decline in COVID-19 cases, the graph has again begun to rise. Mumbai recorded 323 new cases on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Mumbai Police recently took to their social media handle to show data of the increasing number of people caught in the city without face masks. Several Bollywood celebrities also came forward to urge people to wear masks and maintain necessary precautions. Here is how Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, Anil Kapoor and others from the film fraternity asked people to think about themselves and others amid the global pandemic.

Anushka Sharma urges people to wear masks amid increasing COVID-19 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai Police shared a rising graph of the number of people they caught without wearing a mask. The graph showed how numbers went from 481 on August 23, 2021, to 920 on August 29, 2021. In the caption, the police department made people aware of the increased risk due to decreasing number of people taking safety precautions. They wrote, "Risks high, precautions low! Get serious Mumbai! THE THREAT IS REAL. Look at the rising number of people caught roaming without masks last week and this might just be the tip of the iceberg. How we wish the fines you pay could keep Corona at bay." Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle to urge people to take necessary precautions. In the story, the actor wrote, "Mask pehen lo. Dusro ke baare mein bhi soch lo zara," (please wear masks and think about others).

Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and others also join the movement of making people aware

Anil Kapoor also took to his Instagram stories to make people aware of the risk. The actor shared the post and wrote, "Mask up! Don't be careless." Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur also made people aware of the carelessness shown by citizens via Instagram. Sara Ali Khan added some GIFs saying "wear a mask," and "stay safe" while asking people to take precautions.

IMAGE: ANUSHKA SHARMA, VARUN DHAWAN, AND MRUNAL THAKUR'S FACEBOOK