Anushka Sharma Nails Her Street Style Look As She Enjoys England Weather; See Pics

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is popular for nailing her sartorial looks be it a casual airport look or a red carpet. On August 1, 2021, Sharma took to her official Insta handle and dropped a series of adorable pictures featuring herself. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor is currently enjoying her holidays with her hubby and cricketer, Virat Kohli. In the pictures, she can be seen enjoying the England weather.

Anushka Sharma enjoys the England weather!

In the pictures, Anushka Sharma can be seen sporting her casual look and posing in the middle of a road. She donned a brown top and a pair of loose jeans. She added a pair of white sneakers to complete her look. She went for a no-makeup look and kept her short straight hair open. Sharma accessorised herself with minimal pieces of necklaces and a few delicate bracelets. As for the caption, the actor simply dropped a pair of butterfly emoticons.

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, her fans rushed to drop positive comments. Several celebrities also took the opportunity to compliment her beauty. The Gold actor Mouni Roy dropped several star-eyed face emoticons. Ruhani Sharma commented, "Soooo pretty" with hearts. Sania Mirza, too dropped a pair of red hearts. A fan penned, "Cute Smile", while another one called her "pretty".

Anushka Sharma is an avid Instagram user as she frequently treats her fans with snaps from her personal as well as professional life. Recently, Sharma dropped yet another adorable group pictures from Durham, the UK. In the pictures, she can be seen posing with Kohli, the rumoured celebrity couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, Ishant Sharma, and his wife Pratima Singh, Umesh Yadav, and his wife Tanya Wadhwa.

Earlier, this year in the month of February, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child- a baby girl. The actor shared a beautiful picture where she can be seen holding her daughter and the couple can be seen smiling at their newborn girl. She captioned the picture, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss- emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy".

IMAGE: ANUSHKA SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM

