Anushka Sharma Starrer 'NH10': Fascinating Trivia About The Film

Anushka Sharma is among the most popular actors in the Indian film industry. The actor is known for her stunning style and acting skills. Anushka has certainly come a long way in the acting industry. The actor's exceptional roles in NH10, Pari and Sultan have impressed the audience and critics. She has also worn the hat of a producer after working on the film, NH10.

Anushka has also influenced her 33 million followers on Instagram by remaining at the peak of her fashion game. Anushka's exceptional style with her alluring sharp looks combined is truly unique, according to her fans. The actor has always served her best looks and her characters in her films have been inspirational. Anushka Sharma's NH10 was one of the most acclaimed movies of her career. Read on to know about the film's trivia:

N10 starred Anushka Sharma and Neil Bhoopalam in lead roles as Meera and Arjun respectively. The movie's story revolves around Meera and Arjun getting trapped in a dangerous situation. Their lives become endangered after witnessing an honour killing by a few people, who then chase them.

Anushka Sharma's NH10 and its interesting trivia

This movie is Anushka Sharma's first project as a producer. Rajkummar Rao was initially recruited for Neil's role but he later backed out. Sharma reportedly got frightened by a sandstorm on the sets of the flick. While preparing for her role, in order to gain an immersive experience, Anushka Sharma started smoking cigarettes on a regular basis. However, she quit when the film ended.

The song Chill Gaye Naina resembled the number Main Deewana Hoon from Yeh Dillagi. This film is among the most successful projects of Anushka Sharma. Her other commercially successful flicks are Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and PK. The film's posters comprise of the ending sequences from the movie. The number of characters killed in this film is 10.

