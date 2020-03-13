Anushka Sharma Celebrates 5 Years Of 'NH10', Says 'Always Created Disruptive Content'

A multi-faceted personality, Anushka Sharma, is an actor, producer, and entrepreneur, who in her decade long career has acted in some of the most successful movies of Bollywood. From being a naive small-town girl in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi to an effervescent army child in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Anushka Sharma has challenged herself with every role.

On the fifth anniversary of her maiden production- NH10, Anushka Sharma took to social media to pen an emotional note. Here is what she had to say on NH10 completing five years.

Anushka Sharma on NH10 completing five years

On March 13, 2015, Anushka Sharma and Neil Bhoopalam starrer NH10 released. Today, as the Bollywood film completes its fifth year, lead actor and interestingly the producer of the film Anushka Sharma penned a heartfelt post on her social media. Anushka Sharma wrote:

The decision to produce NH10 was very instinctive for me. It appealed to my core of doing something different and entertaining audiences with disruptive content. I was 25, I had no knowledge of producing films and I didn’t know what I was getting into but I knew that I had to do it. My brother @kans26 and I have built CSF brick by brick and we have together dreamt of contributing to the changing content landscape of our country. We have miles to go and lots to achieve but we are proud of the disruptive content we have managed to create so far. We tried to make the stereotyped non-mainstream cinema, mainstream and I feel validated today. I’m proud of what Clean Slate Films has achieved so far and it all started with this one ... #5YearsOfNH10

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma engaged in a tete-e-tete conversation with an online portal, where she appreciated the efforts of her contemporaries. She said that she was thrilled to see the content that is being produced by many actors. She further exclaimed that all-female actors should collaborate and contribute to bringing a change in the landscape of the cinema. Meanwhile, the popular Bollywood actor is on a hiatus from acting.

