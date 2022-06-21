Anushka Sharma Opens Up On Prepping For 'Chakda Xpress'; Calls Film's Script 'delightful'

Anushka Sharma is all set to make her comeback to Bollywood after her 2018 film Zero with the upcoming biopic Chakda Xpress. The film will bring forward the struggle-filled story of former women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami to the forefront. Last week, the actor kickstarted the film's shoot after prepping for it for months. She recently opened up about how she had to prep tremendously for the film and talked about the need for the story of Jhulan Goswami to come out.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Anushka Sharma opened up about her forthcoming sports drama Chakda Xpress. Talking about her prep for the film, the actor revealed how the biopic is of such a scale that requires tremendous preparation. She said, "A film of this scale needed tremendous prep in all departments. It is a delightful script that intends to make strong statements." The actor began prepping for the film in February, earlier this year, and also took some cricket lessons from her husband Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma further talked about the importance of Jhulan Goswami's story coming to the forefront. She mentioned that women have to go the extra mile to earn their place in the world and Goswami's story is an example of the same. She said, "It is a fact that women have to go that extra mile to earn their place in this patriarchal world. Jhulan Goswami’s life is testimony to the fact that she carved her own destiny, and fought for every inch of the spotlight and recognition." The actor further hoped that she would do "justice" to the film's script. She also added how she feels it is her first film as the global pandemic kept her from returning to movies despite her wish to work.

Anushka Sharma begins shooting for Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma kickstarted filming Chakda Xpress on Sunday, June 19, 2022. To mark the beginning of her new journey, the actor shared a post on Instagram. The post had a video of her walking to her vanity van that had "Jhulan" written on it. It also saw a clapperboard that revealed the makers were beginning with the film's 122nd scene. In the caption, the Jab Harry Met Sejal star wrote, "Back to where I belong.."

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma