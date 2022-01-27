Anushka Sharma Pens Note Congratulating Newlyweds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar; 'Live In Love'

Naagin actor Mouni Roy has officially tied the knot with beau Suraj Nambiar in a South Indian style wedding ceremony in Goa on January 27. The actor was decked in gold jewellery as she turned Mrs Nambiar whilst being donned in a traditional saree with red and gold borders and a matching red and golded blouse. The pictures of the ceremony were shared by the actor which quickly went viral.

Heaps of praises and wishes poured for the couple as many sent them blessings for their new journey together. Adding to the list is actor Anushka Sharma, who shared a loving message to the newlywed couple.

Anushka Sharma congratulate Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Taking to her Instagram story on January 27, the 33-year-old actor, who tied the knot with cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017, shared the picture from Mouni Roy's wedding and congratulated the newlywed and wrote, ''Cherish the beautiful bond of friendship and togetherness. Live in Love''.

More on Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Taking to her Instagram on January 27, Roy shared a few pictures from her intimate South Indian style wedding ceremony in Goa with Suraj Nambiar and wrote a beautiful message to mark the new phase of her life. She wrote, ''I found him at last ..♥️

Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We're married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings… 27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni''.

As mentioned earlier, wishes and blessings started pouring in for the couple as many celebrities from the television fraternity congratulated the 36-year-old actor. Smriti Irani, who met Roy 17 years ago on the sets of series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, wrote her a special message and called Nambiar 'one hell of a lucky man'. She wrote,

''This girl came into my life 17 years ago .. they claimed she was a novice then but such was her wisdom that she brought warmth & much joy along with the life lessons she infused amongst those who are lucky to have her as a friend , as family . Today she begins a new journey. May all the Gods be kind and bless her with happiness, prosperity and good health.. for the boy.. well you are one hell of a lucky man .. God bless @nambiar13 .. love you @imouniroy ❤️🥰😘''

Image: Instagram/@imouniroy/anushkasharma