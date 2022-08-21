Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja are currently beaming with joy as the much-loved pair recently embarked on the journey of parenthood. The duo welcomed their baby boy on Saturday, August 20.



As the news of the baby's arrival came online, several celebrities took to their social media handles to extend their heartiest congratulations to the couple. The latest celebrity to react to the news is actor Anushka Sharma, who recently took to her Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for the new parents of the town.

Anushka Sharma congratulates Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

On Saturday, Anushka Sharma headed to her Instagram stories and penned a sweet note congratulating Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja for their newborn. In her story, Anushka wrote, "Congratualations@sonamkapoor &anandahuja on what will be the most joyful times of your life...and most trying too."

Here, take a look at Anushka's story:

Mira Rajput congratulates Anand and Sonam

On August 20, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took her Instagram story and shared a loved-up picture of Sonam and Anand. Along with sharing the photo, Mira congratulated the duo. She wrote, "Congrats Sonam and Anand!!"

Take a look:

Sanjay Kapoor showers love on new parents Anand and Sonam

Recently, Sanjay Kapoor also joined the bandwagon as he headed to his Instagram stories and shared a sweet picture of Sonam and Anand. While sharing the picture, Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations beautiful people." He also added a sticker of a baby to his story.

Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome a baby boy

On August 20, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja took to their Instagram handle and issued a joint statement announcing their baby's arrival. The announcement read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. Sonam & Anand."

Take a look:

For the unversed on the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor. She has now joined hands with director Shome Makhija for the film Blind, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram@anushkasharma, anandahuja