Anushka Sharma's 'Phillauri': Here's Interesting Trivia About The Film; Read

Anushka Sharma is a widely popular actor who is known for her diverse roles in many films. Her movies include Ladies VS Ricky Bahl, Band Baaja Baarat, PK and many more. One of her films that she promoted immensely is Phillauri. Anushka Sharma's role as Shashi in Phillauri is quite famous and the actor had quite some challenges portraying the role. Listed below are some of the interesting trivia on Anushka Sharma's film Phillauri:

Interesting trivia on Anushka Sharma's film Phillauri

The film is about a young man who is born under an unlucky star. He is married to a tree first to ward off bad luck before marrying his fiancee. He is astounded when a spirit starts following him, calling him her husband. The film is actually quite funny instead of being scary, as one would have imagined.

One of the interesting fun facts of the film is that after NH10, this film was the second movie that was produced by Anushka Sharma. In the film, famous web series company TVF's member Nidhi Bisht was seen in a supporting role for the first time in a movie.

This was actor Diljit Dosanjh's second Hindi movie after Udta Punjab. In Phillauri, one of the main roles, Kannan is played by Suraj Sharma, who gained popularity a few years ago, after playing the role of Piscine in the hit movie The Life Of Pi.

Anushka Sharma was the producer and playback singer for the song Naughty Billo in the movie, Phillauri. Even the song Din Shagna Da was played in the actor's real-life wedding to cricketer Virat Kohli, while she walked down the aisle. The then-unnoticed song became hugely popular after her wedding.

