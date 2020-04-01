Anushka Sharma's Photos That Display Her Love For All Kinds Of Food

Anushka Sharma is one of the many actresses who is very fit and glamorous and gets you thinking about her food habits. Many people might think of Anushka as a diet and health-conscious person but it is surprising to know that she is actually a huge foodie. In these pictures below and in several interviews, Anushka has mentioned how much she loves eating different sorts of dishes. Listed below are some of the pictures that prove Anushka Sharma is a big-time foodie and loves to eat all kinds of food:

READ: Anushka Sharma Shares List Of Artists & Songs That Keep Her Going Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Anushka Sharma's photos that prove she's a foodie

READ: Anushka Sharma 'heartbroken' As Labourer, Pregnant Wife Walk 100 Km Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

READ: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Donate Undisclosed Amount To Prime Minister's Relief Fund

From delicious candy to cheese fondue, this actress knows what she likes to binge on and still looks incredibly fit. Anushka Sharma eats what she likes and one can't even see the carbs on her. She is also someone who is big on workouts and keeps herself fit at all times. Sharma with her perfect pictures and workout regime tells her fans the secret to looking great and not adding weight.

READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma And Sonam Kapoor's Comfy Outfits Amid Lockdown

As much as she likes to eat, she also likes to sip hot and cold beverages. One may think of how averse she may be to junk food but actually she is someone who does not believe in depriving yourself of delicious food. Anushka Sharma in the picture below is seen enjoying a delicious meal while sitting on the luscious green grass.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.