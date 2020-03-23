Anushka Sharma is now among the most popular actors of the Indian film industry. She has also inspired a lot of her fans, thanks to her style and acting prowess. The actor is always at the peak of the fashion game and inspires her 33 million followers on Instagram to do the same. Anushka Sharma has now worked in several films alongside various renowned actors of Bollywood.

The actor is married to Virat Kohli and the couple often takes trips to beautiful places. Anushka Sharma's Instagram is full of cute and cozy pictures. Their recent winter vacation excited her fans and followers. Let's take a look at Anushka Sharma's photos that will make you miss winters:

This picture is from the time when Anushka Sharma was in Switzerland. The actor looks impeccable in this sun-kissed photo. She is also wearing a mustard yellow beanie.

This is another picture of the actor from Gstaad, which is a town in the Bernese Oberland region of the Swiss Alps. She is posing alongside husband Virat Kohli and co-star Varun Dhawan in this picture. A trip to the Swiss Alps sounds quite interesting.

This is another winter-time picture of Anushka Sharma from her Instagram. She is seen holding a puppy in this picture. Virat Kohli is also seen holding and caressing the puppy.

This picture is from winter 2018. The couple looks quite unique and striking in this photo. Virushka gives some major couple goals to their fans and followers with their cozy winter photos.

