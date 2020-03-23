Anushka Sharma Posts A Monochrome Picture And Shares An "unasked For" Opinion

Anushka Sharma recently shared a monochrome picture of herself chilling out. The picture has been posted by the actor while she has taken up the self-isolation measure amidst the Coronavirus crisis. She has written how overrated the concept of caption itself is, along with the picture posted.

Anushka Sharma's monochrome picture

Anushka Sharma has lately been updating the people about how her self-quarantine is going. The actor recently posted a black and white picture of herself with a quirky caption. In the picture posted, she can be seen chilling at home while reading Peace Is Every Step by author Thich Nhan Hanh.

She has can be seen lying back and clicking a selfie in a white T-shirt and a striped pair of pants in the picture posted. Anushka Sharma has mentioned in the caption how overrated the concept of giving a caption is. She has written how nobody asked for her opinion but she is giving it out anyway. Have a look at the picture posted on Anushka Sharma's Instagram here.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s quarantine love

Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli have been spending quite some quality time amidst the Coronavirus related self-isolation. The actor recently uploaded a picture where she can be seen giving out goofy expressions with her husband. They can be seen dressed in casual outfits as they relax at home. In the caption for the post, she has mentioned how the couple is loving each other in all ways and forms amidst self-isolation. Have a look at the fun post made by the PK actor here.

Image Courtesy; Anushka Sharma Instagram

