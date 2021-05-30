Anushka Sharma Posts Query For Virat Kohli During Instagram Chat; His Answer Wins Hearts

The couples of entertainment and sports are often known for their social media PDA and Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma are not different. While the Indian cricket captain is known to drop some love-filled comments on his ladylove’s posts, it was the latter who dropped in to his Instagram chat with fans. Her query about headphones and the cricketer’s response won their fans’ hearts.

Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli’s Instagram chat

Virat is currently undergoing quarantine before departing for England for the World Test Championship final. The skipper seemed to have some free time as he asked fans to fire in their questions. Right from his diet, response to trolls, teammates at Royal Challengers Bangalore, the 32-year-old had some interesting answers to all questions. The last question that he answered, however, was the best as it was from his wife.

Anushka asked where he had kept her headphones. Calling her ‘love’, Virat wrote that it was always on the side table next to the bed.

The answer became a talking among the fans, who called them ‘cutest’ and more.

Right from spending time with family during quarantine to enjoying leisure time watching TV shows with Anushka, there were many other references to Anushka during the session.

Virat and Anushka had tied the knot in December 2017 and welcomed their first child Vamika on January 11 this year. The former will be leaving on June 2 for England for the World Test Championshp final to be played from June 18, followed by five Tests against England, starting from August 4.

