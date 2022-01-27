Anushka Sharma Posts Sunset Pictures From South Africa Vacation, Fans Drop Hearts; See

Anushka Sharma is currently in South Africa and is on a vacation spending quality time with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. The PK actor has treated her fans and followers with some pictures from her vacation, and the actor looks radiant in a sunkissed picture. Anushka struck a number of poses during the golden hour.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka posted a series of pictures and the actor looked adorable. The actor is seen donning grey joggers and an oversized white T-shirt teamed up with white sneakers. While she struck a number of poses, Anushka also shared a candid picture in which she could be seen blushing amid the photoshoot, captioning the post, "Sunny side up ☀️". The actor received many compliments for the pictures and the comments section of her post is proof of it.

A fan commented, "Anushka mam u are gorgeous 😍 💖 I am big fan u." Another fan wrote, "That Mesmerizing skin 😍😍😍😍😍😍#uffff". Netizens wrote, "oh my god so pretty 🥺❤️", "Peace mercy and blessings of almighty GOD on you", "Wow gorgeous_🙌❤️😍" and others even dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Anushka Sharma on the work front

On the work front, the actor is all set to play the role of Jhulan Goswami, who was the former Indian captain of the Women's cricket team, in the upcoming biopic titled Chakda Xpress. She announced the film by sharing a teaser wherein she sported a blue jersey on the cricket field. Recently, the Sultan actor shared a teaser from the upcoming film along with a note of appreciation. Anushka wrote, "We should all salute Jhulan and her team-mates for revolutionizing women’s cricket in India. It is their hard work, their passion and their undefeated mission to bring attention to women’s cricket that has turned things around for generations to come." "As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit," she further wrote.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma