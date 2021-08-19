Anushka Sharma Posts Video Of Vendor Feeding Stray Dogs, Says 'trust In Humanity Restored'

Apart from being known for her stellar performances in the Bollywood industry, Anushka Sharma is also famous for being an animal lover. The actor took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a story of a street vendor in Mexico feeding stray dogs. She wrote in her story that her trust in humanity was restored after watching the video.

Watch the video Anushka Sharma reshared here:

In a video she shared, a street vendor in Mexico can be seen walking down a quiet street. He carried a huge basket of food on his back and two dogs followed him. This is when the man stopped and pulled some food out of the basket and fed the dogs. While he did this, another dog approached him and the street vendor fed him too. Sharing this video on her story, Anushka Sharma wrote, ‘Faith in humanity post.’

Anushka Sharma's Instagram story

Netizens also took to the comment section of the post and praised the man feeding stray dogs. Users commented blessings for the kind man, while one individual wrote, ‘I love you Mr. Street Vendor. Other users also called him a ‘beautiful soul’ and wrote that people who have the least have the biggest hearts. An Instagram user also called the man a ‘legend.’

Earlier this year the actor’s husband, Virat Kohli, started two animal shelters to ensure health and support to stray animals. He took to his Instagram account on World Stray Animal Day and thanked his wife, Anushka Sharma for inspiring him with her passion for animals. He wrote in the caption, ‘I want to thank my wife, @anushkasharma, for inspiring me with her passion towards animals and for being a constant advocate for animal rights.’

Here’s Virat Kohli’s post

Anushka Sharma most recently stepped into her shoes as a producer and produced the Amazon Prime Video web series, Paatal Lok. The show also carried a parallel plot of caring for dogs. In the series, Abhishek Banerjee's dialogue about judging a person’s character by the amount of affection a dog has for them has become a fan-favourite.

Picture Credits: Anushka Sharma-Instagram

