Anushka Sharma Praises Delhi Man For Protecting Injured Stray Dog, Fans Show Respect

Actor Anushka Sharma who is known to voice her opinion against animal cruelty recently hailed a Delhi man for raising his voice against a stray dog. The Zero actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a heartwarming video of a Delhi man who could be seen caring for an injured stray in a video, despite being dubbed as 'pagal' for being nice to it.

The actor hailed the man and praised him for his act. This is not the first time that the actor has shared her fondness towards animals, earlier there have been certain incidents in the past where the actor has shared her love for animals while seeking stringent punishment for cruelty against the innocent souls.

Anushka Sharma hails Delhi man for caring a stray dog

Now, taking to her Instagram story, Anushka shared a video in which a Delhi man can be seen defending the injured stray while he lifted it in his arms and took care of it. A man called him 'pagal' (mad). However, the man continued to defend the pet and urged everyone to take care of the living creatures. Sharing the video, Anushka hailed the man’s spirit and wrote, "Pagal toh woh hain jo insaniyat nahi samjhein. Aap toh...clap and hearts emojis. (Those who don't understand humanity, they are mad.)"

The actor has always championed the cause for animals and strays and many times have also advocated for harsher punishment for those who commit atrocities on strays animals. The video which was originally shared by a page called Hum Delhi received thunderous reviews from fans in the comment section. While saluting the man’s spirit, one of the fans wrote, “ So much respect for this man.” Another user wrote, “ Such a beautiful human being.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Much respect and gratitude to him,” while another wrote, “ We need more people like him.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka recently made headlines after she kicked off preparations for her upcoming film, Chakda 'Xpress. On Friday, she was spotted at the ground as she began the net practice to step into the shoes of a female cricketer. In the Netflix film, Anushka will be seen playing a character inspired by former Indian female cricketer, Jhulan Goswami.

IMAGE: Instagram/HumDelhi/AnushkaSharma