Actor Anushka Sharma who is known to voice her opinion strongly on certain social issues recently reacted to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s paternity leave. The actor shared a news piece about the same on her Instagram story and hailed the CEO’s decision while stating how society has started normalising this.

For the unversed, Anushka’s husband and ace skipper Virat Kohli had also held the baton after he decided to take paternity leave after the actor had delivered their first child, Vamika. Post his paternity leave, the cricketer returned to play for Team India.

Anushka Sharma hails Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal's paternity leave

Now with Parag Agrawal taking paternity leave for his second child, Anushka lauded the news and shared several screenshots of the tweet where people praised the CEO for leading the way. There were several tweets by his company workers who expressed their pride in being associated with a company where the owner has a broad perspective about certain things. While praising his move Anushka wrote, “ About time this is normalised.”

During his paternity one year back, Virat Kohli had missed the last three test matches of the Indian tour of Australia that started on 17 December 2020. His decision was met with praise from the Indian sporting community and fans.

Meanwhile, as per a Washington Post report, Agrawal will take less than the 20 weeks of paternity leave that the company offers. Agrawal, who became Twitter CEO in November and is the executive sponsor of Twitter's internal parents' community, plans to be "connected" with the company's executive team during his leave.

Laura Yagerman, head of corporate communications at Twitter, said in a statement emailed to The Verge that Agrawal would be connected to the top officials of the company during his leave. There is no information on the interim CEO who would take care of the company in his absence.

India-born Parag Agrawal was named as Twitter CEO after Jack Dorsey emptied his chair and resigned on November 29, making way for his successor. Agrawal, a former IIT Bombay student, had joined Twitter in 2011 and worked his way to becoming the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) by 2018. He is also an alumnus of Stanford University where he studied Computer Science and earned a PhD in Philosophy. Besides, the new Twitter CEO has also given his services to companies like Microsoft and AT&T.

(Image: @AnushkaSharma/Facebook/@ParagAgrawal/Twitter)