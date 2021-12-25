Anushka Sharma Raves About Ranveer Singh's Performance In 83; Calls It 'superlative'

Just a day after the theatrical release of the film 83, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma has called it a magical moment. Describing Ranveer's performance in the film as superlative, the Sultan actor has penned a heartfelt note on social media. Anushka even dedicated a special tweet to Deepika Padukone, who essayed the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Dev.

'A magical moment'- Anushka Sharma on 83

The film 83 has been receiving many praises, and director Kabir Khan is being appreciated by fans and the entire film fraternity for his creativity. Recently, Anushka Sharma took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "A magical moment in India’s sporting history brought to life so beautifully by the entire team of #83TheFilm. @kabirkhankk thank you for letting the newer generations relive this through your film and @RanveerOfficial, what can I say? You are just superlative in the film."

Tagging the whole cast of 83, Anushka shared the same on her Instagram story. Deepika reposted the post on her Instagram story and said, "Thank You".

The PK actor also praised Deepika Padukone for her role in the biographical sports drama based on India's 1983 cricket World Cup win. Dedicating a special post for the Om Shanti Om actor, Anushka tweeted, "Not a single false note from you in any frame, just sheer brilliance on your part. Loved all performances equally! Well played team 83 @deepikapadukone @RelianceEnt".

Not a single false note from you in any frame, just sheer brilliance on your part.

Virat Kohli calls 83 'iconic'

Describing 83 as the most iconic moment, Virat Kohli tweeted, "Couldn't have relived the most iconic moment of Indian cricket history in a better manner." He further added, "A fantastically made movie which immerses you in the events and the emotion of the world cup in 1983. Splendid performances as well." Not only them but many film critics like Huma Qureshi, Alia Bhatt, Suniel Shetty and Rhea Chakraborty had also shared their reviews of 83 on social media.

A sneak peek into Anushka & Virat's Christmas

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are often seen sharing pictures of each other on social media. Anushka took to her Instagram handle and wished fans a Merry Christmas on Saturday. The Sui Dhaaga actor shared a throwback image of the duo posing with a Santa, captioning it, "Merry Christmas from Santa and Us!" The picture is from the couple's South Africa trip.

