Anushka Sharma Reacts To Video Of Harmanpreet Kaur Crying After India's World Cup Exit

Anushka Sharma reacted to a viral video of Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The cricketer wore black sunglasses while speaking after the match had ended. It was later revealed that Harmanpreet wore shades to hide her tears after India's defeat against Australia.

For the unversed, India lost to Australia by five runs in the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup. After the unfortunate loss, Anushka took to her Instagram stories and lent support to the Indian captain and the entire team.

The actress shared a screenshot of a news article which mentioned that Harmanpreet wore sunglasses to hide her tears after India's World Cup defeat. She wrote, "Always proud of you and your team Captain!" She accompanied her message with a blue heart (referring to team India's jersey).

She also re-shared a video posted by the official Instagram handle of the ICC T20 World Cup. In the video, former Indian skipper Anjum Chopra consoled Harmanpreet as she broke down after team India's defeat. Alongside the video, she wrote, "These women."

Indian skipper Harmanpreet was run-out for 52 off 32 balls when India needed 40 off 32 balls to win the match. When the presenter asked her about the sunglasses, Harmanpreet said that she wore them to hide her tears as she does not want her fans to see her cry.

"I don't want my country to see my crying, hence I'm wearing these glasses, I promise, we will improve and won't let our nation go down like this again," she said after the match.

Anushka Sharma's professional life

Anushka Sharma is all set to appear in Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress. Ever since the biopic has been announced, the actress has been following the sport, and especially women's cricket. She often cheers for her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli during matches and pens heartfelt notes for him on social media.