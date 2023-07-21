Anushka Sharma Reacts As Virat Kohli Scores Century In His 500th International Match

Anushka Sharma has always been a pillar of support for husband Virat Kohli. The cricketer, who is playing his 500th international match, scored a century against West Indies in Port of Spain. After this, the Zero actress took to her social media to celebrate the moment.

2 things you need to know

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in December 2017.

Virat Kohli has scored the most hundreds after 500 international matches.

How Anushka Sharma celebrated Virat Kohli's century?

The actress didn't accompany Virat Kohli to Trinidad. She, instead, chose to enjoy the match at her home in Mumbai. The star shared a post on her Instagram Stories, featuring Virat Kohli as he celebrated his century. It was accompanied by a heart emoticon.

(Anushka Sharma shared a screengrab from the ongoing match | Image: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Virat Kohli has become the first cricketer to score a hundred in his 500th international appearance in 179-year-old cricket history.



Inside Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's London diaries

Before heading to Trinidad for this match, Virat jetted off to the UK with Anushka and their daughter Vamika. A few days ago, the actress shared a video, offering a glimpse of her London vacation. The reel featured Anushka, dressed in a casual denim co-ord, taking the train with a cup of coffee in her hand. It also offered a glimpse of the couple enjoying a walk in the city.



What's next for Anushka Sharma?

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The biopic is based on former cricketer, Jhulan Goswami's life. The film is slated to stream on Netflix, but the makers are yet to announce the release date.