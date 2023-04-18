Anushka Sharma Reacts To Bangalore Crowd Chanting 'Dhoni' At RCB Vs CSK IPL Match | WATCH

Anushka Sharma recently went to M Chinnaswamy stadium to support her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli. On April 17, Royal Challengers Bangalore was pitted against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. The Bengaluru crowd welcomed MS Dhoni with great zeal and enthusiasm.

The cheers from the euphoric crowd were doubled when the CSK's visiting captain came out to bat in the 20th over. Though Dhoni faced only one delivery, it was enough for the crowd to chant 'Dhoni Dhoni'. Anushka, who was in the stands was stunned by the crowd's reaction and agreed with them. While interacting with one of her friends, she said, "They love him." The reaction went viral in no time. The actress wore a white T-shirt teamed with blue denim. She opted for a bun and accecorised her look with golden pendants. Take a look at the viral video here:

BEST MOMENT OF IPL 2023 !!



" THEY LOVE HIM "

:- Words of Anushka Sharma and Imari Du Plessis after the Crowd went Wild over MS Dhoni's Entry! ❤#RCBvsCSK #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/hdZTtCTf2q — ` (@icskian) April 18, 2023

Anushka Sharma supports Virat Kohli during RCB matches

Ever since the new edition of IPL began, Virat Kohli has been busy traveling to different cities to play matches against different teams. During this time, Anushka Sharma made sure to be by his side. She attended every match and watched her husband play live in the stadium. The actress cheers for Virat and their sweet exchanges between the game go viral every now and then.

Currently, they are in RCB's home ground Bengaluru. Recently, Anushka attended RCB's match against Delhi Capitals where the former Indian cricket team captain knocked a half-century. The actress jumped with joy and celebrated the special moment with constant cheering and hooting. She also gave a flying kiss to him during Virat's celebration move.