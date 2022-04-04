Mallika Dua recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video that took away several hearts in a go. In the video, Mallika could be seen narrating her late parents Vinod Dua and Dr. Padmavati Dua's love story. Reacting to it, actor Anushka Sharma called it 'beautiful'. Mallika's late parents passed away last year due to COVID-19.

Mallika Dua shares her parents' love story

Meanwhile, Mallika Dua shared her parents' cute love story through poetry. She said, "Papaji, a two-time BA fail, Doordarshan's bekhauf (fearless) anchor from the refugee colonies of Delhi and mummy aunty, a painstakingly simple, meticulous, Tamilian Doctor from Lady Irwin college who never even had a male friend. These two met and got married within 15 days, eloped of course but not from papa ji's side because woh toh kisi ke baap se nahi darte hain na (because dad wasn't scared of anyone)."

She further added, "They got married and lived together happily ever after, with a brief six-month gap between their respective journeys to heaven. She in June and he in December. Makes sense, for they were as different as summer and winter. One was incapable of existing without the other."

Anushka Sharma lauds Mallika Dua, calls the poetry 'beautiful'

Soon after this, PK star Anushka Sharma reacted to it as she reshared the post on her IG stories and captioned it, "Awwwww. Yes, they are within you. This is so beautiful Mallika Dua." Not only her, Bhumi Pednekar also wrote, "Lost of love to you" as she also shared Dua's post on her IG stories, while Neha Dhupia also wrote, "Your words left us speechless". Badhaai Do fame Rajkummar Rao also dropped hearts as he shared the same in his stories.

Netizens call her 'Braveheart'

The poetry left the netizens emotional and the comedian's comment section is proof of it. A netizen commented, "Braveheart to express them in words with a smile. I can relate I am still not over from my mother loss n its been 6 years", another one wrote, "Had goosebumps. And mujhe ghar jaana hai is so you @soveryniyati you say it too since ages and that too being home. More power to you @mallikadua" and several dropped hearts to the comment section.

Image: Instagram/@mallikadua/anushkasharma