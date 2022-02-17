Anushka Sharma Recalls About The Time She Could Drink Two Cups Of Coffee With New Picture

Anushka Sharma often brightens up her fans' days with some radiant morning pictures. However, seemingly it is coffee that brightens up her days. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor recently reminisced about the time when she could have not one but two cups of coffee and spent some time on the phone.

Anushka Sharma shared a happy picture of her sitting amidst some greenery and enjoying two cups of coffee. In the photo, the actor could be seen wearing a black and white coloured printed dress. She had her phone in one of her hands and smiled with her eyes closed. The actor could be seen having a happy time. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "throwback to the time I could drink not one but two cups of ‘hot’ coffee in peace and then even scroll my phone maybe." The actor also added the hashtag 'if you know you know' hitting that the picture was taken before she and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika. Anushka Sharma's fans showered her with love via the comment section and called her "beautiful" and "cute."

Anushka Sharma's Instagram presence

Anushka Sharma enjoys a massive following of over 57.1 million on Instagram. The actor often uses the website to share her daily thoughts and also interacts with her fans. She recently shared a throwback video from the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. In the video, the actor was seen making some tomato jam from scratch. She picked the tomatoes by herself and ate the jam with her parents. Sharing the video, the actor mentioned how, like every other individual, she hoped the pandemic will be over by 2021. The caption read, "Throwback to lockdown 2020 when I had watched one too many food blogs, decided to shoot this jam making video and thought that Coronavirus will be gone by 2021."

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is all set to make her comeback with an upcoming biopic Chakda Xpress. The actor will play the lead role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the film. It will be her first film since 2018's Zero. While the film is yet to go on floors, the actor has reportedly begun prepping for stepping in Jhulan Goswami's shoot. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the actor is trying to achieve a physique much similar to that of the fast bowler.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma